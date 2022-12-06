Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.