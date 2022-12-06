Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,967 shares.The stock last traded at $144.57 and had previously closed at $144.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

