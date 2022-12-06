Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $103.11 million and $5.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,038.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00478825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00114243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00854241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00652732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00244859 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.