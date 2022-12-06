Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $101.93 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Nano has a total market cap of $101.93 million and $2.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00848941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00654568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

