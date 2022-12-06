NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 732,157 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

