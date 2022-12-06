Needham & Company LLC Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $50.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $118,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.