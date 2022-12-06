Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

