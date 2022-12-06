NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in NetEase by 7.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in NetEase by 20.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

