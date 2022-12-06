Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.