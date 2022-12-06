New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.