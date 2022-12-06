New England Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,337 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. 15,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

