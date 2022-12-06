New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

