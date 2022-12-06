New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,640. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

