New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 318,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $179.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

