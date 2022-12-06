New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.02. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

