New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

ZTS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

