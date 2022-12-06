New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in FedEx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 167.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. 27,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,924. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.24.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

