New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.