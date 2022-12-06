Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,170 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 5.4% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NEM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

