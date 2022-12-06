Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 90,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $754.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $702.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.