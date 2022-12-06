NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Financial Review

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 19.30% 12.27% 3.73% ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $92.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.64%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 9.81 $3.57 billion $1.94 43.44 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.50 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -16.26

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

