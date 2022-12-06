NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is Goff John C’s 9th Largest Position

Goff John C lessened its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions makes up 0.6% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goff John C’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 14,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.