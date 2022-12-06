NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.15

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 6275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
