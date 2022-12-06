Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,684 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.00% of Bridgetown worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 144.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of -0.13.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

