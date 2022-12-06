Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 454,110 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Slam by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Slam by 500.0% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.