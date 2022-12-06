Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.16% of Orion Acquisition worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 183.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Acquisition by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Orion Acquisition Company Profile

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

