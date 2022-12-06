Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,846 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.80% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.