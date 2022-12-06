Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 3.01% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $16,407,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PSAG stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.01.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

