Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEA by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,579 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

