Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $13.43 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 506,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.