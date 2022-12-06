Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,797,223 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,797,223 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

