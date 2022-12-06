Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 190,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.