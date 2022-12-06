Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NTNX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

