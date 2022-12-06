Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NAZ opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.