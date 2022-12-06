Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE NAZ opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
