Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NMT stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

