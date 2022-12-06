Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JMM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
