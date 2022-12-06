Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JMM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.