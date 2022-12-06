Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUO opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.30.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
