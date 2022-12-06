Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

