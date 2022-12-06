Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.15. 10,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

