Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 42,770 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

