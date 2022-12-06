Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1,497.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Ferrari by 0.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ferrari by 39.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RACE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,964. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

