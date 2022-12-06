Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highside Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after buying an additional 503,817 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. 4,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

