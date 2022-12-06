Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3,309.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,066 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 10,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

