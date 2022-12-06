Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $4.63 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,138 shares of company stock worth $25,692,515. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.48. 28,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $247.85.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

