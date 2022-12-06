Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000. Akamai Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 6,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,863. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

