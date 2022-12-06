Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 165.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.2% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $632.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

