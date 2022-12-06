Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 104,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

