Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 293.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,153. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

