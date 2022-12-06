Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $5.54 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Coupa Software comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.13% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 17,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

