Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OLLI opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $310,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

