Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 5.2 %
OLLI opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $310,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.